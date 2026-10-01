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Premier League players and agents explore legal action against Manchester City over lost bonuses
Premier League stars weigh up compensation claims
Following the recent verdict that found Manchester City guilty of over 100 financial rule breaches, rival professionals are preparing to take action. According to Sky Sports, several players and their agents have contacted lawyers regarding potential claims for missed bonuses. These missed payouts relate to league titles or European qualification spots lost to Manchester City between 2009 and 2018.
The independent commission's written report detailed that the club have hidden £900 million in sham sponsorship deals, prompting widespread outrage across the English top flight as affected parties calculate their massive financial losses from that specific nine-year period.
Diplomatic immunity complicates legal proceedings
While players consider their legal options, any proceedings could face significant hurdles due to the status of Khaldoon Al Mubarak. The Financial Times reports that Al Mubarak has been on the UK's list of approved diplomats since 2020. This grants the chairman immunity from criminal investigations and would ordinarily protect him from civil proceedings.
Despite the mounting pressure and the looming threat of serious legal action from multiple angles, Al Mubarak remains entirely defiant. He stated: "While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our club. We will not give them that opportunity."
Burnham voices concern over local impact
The massive fallout from the shocking guilty verdict extends far beyond the football pitch, with prominent political figures expressing deep anxiety about the severe potential consequences for the local area. Prime Minister Andy Burnham addressed the highly controversial situation on Wednesday, highlighting the massive investments the current ownership group have made over the past decade.
Burnham remains worried about the severe economic impact if the club's wealthy backers ultimately decide to withdraw their funding from the region entirely. Burnham said: "I would be really concerned to lose them. They’ve been such a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester and obviously the building of Manchester City into the global force that it is. I do actually thank the City Football Group and the wider ownership for the money that they didn’t just put into the Etihad [Stadium] and the campus around it but also into the city."
- AFP
What happens next for Man City?
Manchester City now have a strict deadline to submit their official appeal, with the final outcome expected to be reached by late December. If the independent commission's severe punishments are fully upheld in January, the club face unparalleled sanctions, while rival players and executives will undoubtedly escalate their massive financial compensation claims.
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