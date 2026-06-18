No 'special plan' needed for Cristiano Ronaldo! DR Congo star claims CR7 'isn't the same as before' after Portugal stunned in 2026 World Cup opener

Portugal’s quest for 2026 World Cup glory got off to a stuttering start in Houston, but it was the post-match comments from the DR Congo camp that truly raised eyebrows. Lille midfielder Mukau was asked if his side had devised a "special plan" to nullify the threat of the Al-Nassr superstar, but his response suggested that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is no longer the bogeyman of international football.

The 21-year-old was incredibly direct when discussing the legendary forward, stating: “To be honest, not really, because we know he isn’t the same as before. He’s a bit older now, but he’s still one of the best to ever play the game. When you get older, it’s not the same - you can’t make the same efforts.” Mukau’s words mirrored the performance on the pitch, where an organised Congolese defence largely restricted the legendary number seven.