Bayern Munich line up SHOCK Harry Kane replacement as Juventus starlet emerges as top target

Woltemade's future is quickly becoming one of the most fascinating transfer storylines ahead of the summer window. The German striker, currently on loan at Juventus from Newcastle , has found himself firmly on Bayern's radar.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the Bavarian hierarchy have identified the forward as the ideal addition to their squad. They reportedly view Woltemade as a primary alternative and potential long-term successor to Kane.

Bayern's strategy involves closely monitoring his performances in Turin over the coming months. If Woltemade can shine and find the back of the net regularly, the Munich club are prepared to make a decisive move to secure his signature.