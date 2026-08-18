Newcastle United complete £29.5m deal for Benfica full-back Amar Dedic as Matthias Jaissle reunites with former star

Dedic is expected to be available for the Premier League opener against Liverpool this Sunday. Speaking to official club website, Dedic expressed his pride at joining one of England's most historic institutions. "It's a special feeling and a really big honour for me to join Newcastle United. I'm really happy to be here and can't wait to start playing for the club and the amazing fans," Dedic stated.

The defender was quick to highlight the importance of his relationship with the manager in facilitating the move, noting that their shared history was a decisive element in his decision to leave Lisbon for the Premier League. "Working with Matthias again was a big factor for me. We know each other well, he knows what I can bring on the pitch and I'm really happy to be playing for him again," Dedic continued. "Playing Premier League football at St. James' Park is going to be really special. Every game feels like a big occasion, with an amazing atmosphere. I'm really excited to get started."