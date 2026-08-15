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Newcastle push to complete £30m Amar Dedic transfer ahead of Liverpool opener
Magpies race to secure Dedic deal
Newcastle are actively pushing to complete the signing of Benfica defender Dedic. The Magpies have reached an agreement in principle for an overall package worth up to £30 million for the 23-year-old, as per TeamTalk.
Only the finer details of the transfer are left to be completely resolved. Personal terms on a five-year contract are already firmly in place with the Bosnian international. The club are eagerly hoping to put the defender through his medical this weekend as they look to get the highly anticipated transfer over the line.
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Livramento fitness speeds up transfer
The immense urgency to finalise the deal has been significantly increased by Tino Livramento's current fitness issues. The English full-back is not yet fully fit ahead of the new campaign.
Newcastle desperately want Dedic formally registered and fully integrated into the first-team squad ahead of their looming opening fixture. The Magpies will host Liverpool next Sunday in their first Premier League match of the season, and the club's hierarchy want the new signing available for selection.
Jaissle reunion adds to appeal
Dedic's impressive versatility is one of the major attractions for the English club. Primarily a right-back, he can also play seamlessly on the left side of defence and has valuable experience operating as a centre-back.
This adaptability offers head coach Matthias Jaissle another excellent tactical option. The move would also successfully reunite Dedic with Jaissle, who knows the defender exceptionally well. The pair previously enjoyed a highly productive working relationship during their time together in Austria at RB Salzburg and Liefering.
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Final details being resolved
Jaissle is completely supportive of the transfer being pushed through. The manager firmly believes his former player can make an immediate and positive contribution as he attempts to strengthen Newcastle’s squad.
The final details of the intricate agreement are currently being worked through by executives from both clubs. However, the Magpies are increasingly confident of successfully completing the deal. If everything goes entirely to plan over the coming days, Dedic will be fully registered and available for the massive clash against Liverpool next weekend.
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