'It’s all a process' - Marc Cucurella defends Jose Mourinho’s rocky Real Madrid start after €55m summer move

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente recently noted that Cucurella looks "sensational" in a red shirt, suggesting the national team setup allows certain players to operate at a level "far superior" to their club form.

Cucurella did not shy away from the discrepancy, vowing to replicate his international standards for his new club. "It's not even been 10 games yet," he continued. "There are things to improve, of course. We basically had no pre-season, while it's a new club for me. I have to adapt to my new team-mates and give my best so that the player you see with the national team is the same player with Real Madrid."

Despite his recent club woes, Cucurella's stellar year has earned him a Ballon d'Or nomination alongside international colleague Lamine Yamal and club team-mate Kylian Mbappe. "If it was up to me to vote, I would vote for myself," he joked. "But no, two of the candidates to win it are team-mates, so whoever wins it, I will be happy."



