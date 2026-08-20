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Yosua Arya

Man City target €60m Serie A star following Rodri departure

Transfers
Manchester City
M. Kone
Premier League
Roma
Serie A
T. Reijnders
Rodri

Manchester City have identified AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone as a primary target to reinforce their central midfield following Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders' departure. The French international was previously linked with Manchester United, but The Cityzens are now seriously considering a move worth up to €60m.


  • City target AS Roma star Kone

    The Cityzens have set their sights on Roma midfielder Kone as they look to bolster their central options this summer. According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old French international has emerged as a serious target for the Premier League champions. Kone was heavily associated with a potential move to local rivals United earlier in the current transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise. He has yet to leave the Italian capital, opening the door for City to swoop in.

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  • AS Roma v US Sassuolo Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Rebuilding midfield after major departures

    City's sudden interest in the former Toulouse star comes following a significant reshuffle in their engine room. The club recently sanctioned the high-profile exit of Spanish midfielder Rodri, who joined Barcelona.

    In addition, Reijnders completed a permanent move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Qadsiah. Together, those two departures generated a staggering combined total of €137.5m including performance-related bonuses, leaving City with both funds and a clear need to reinforce their central midfield.

  • Roma set asking price for midfielder

    Kone is currently under contract with Roma until June 2029, keeping the Serie A side in a firm position during any prospective negotiations. However, the Italian outfit are reportedly open to allowing the midfielder to depart this summer for the right fee. Giallorossi have placed an asking price estimated between €50m and €60m on the French international. That valuation represents a very accessible fee for a European giant like City, especially given their recent cash influx from player sales.

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  • AS Roma v US Sassuolo Calcio - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    City prepare to make formal move

    Armed with substantial transfer funds, City are now seriously considering a formal approach to bring the dynamic midfielder to the Premier League. Kone's profile fits what the club is seeking to restore depth and quality to their squad.

    Securing an agreement with Roma will be the key priority in the coming weeks as City look to complete their midfield transformation before the new season kicks off.

Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Serie A
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO