Al-Qadsiah of Saudi Arabia have officially announced the signing of Dutchman Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City, strengthening their ranks during the current summer transfer window.

The Saudi club published a presentation video for the deal on their "X" account, at the end of which Reijnders declares, "I am a Dutch artist, I am a Qadsawi."

Earlier press reports valued the deal at around 61 million euros.

Al-Qadsiah had agreed terms with Manchester City several days ago, before confirming the signing today.

Reijnders arrives to bolster a midfield in a season that marks Al-Qadsiah's first ever participation in the AFC Champions League Elite. The club also want to compete for the Roshn Pro League title, having pushed the big teams for a top-four finish over the past two seasons.

His time at Manchester City ended quickly. He joined the Sky Blues last summer from Milan and featured in 50 matches across all competitions.

A first appearance for Al-Qadsiah could come against Al-Ittihad this Friday, in the second round of the Roshn League. That call rests with Irish manager Brendan Rodgers.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

