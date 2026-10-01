Manchester City plan to present irrefutable evidence to overturn Premier League financial breaches verdict

Manchester City have formulated a strategy to overturn the independent panel's verdict that they illegally disguised more than £900 million in funding to bypass financial rules. According to Daily Mail Sport, the club will argue that the government of Abu Dhabi part-funded the sponsorship deals, rather than the club's owners, Abu Dhabi United Group.

Man City claim to possess irrefutable evidence, including bank statements and witness accounts, showing money was transferred from government accounts to sponsors. They will present this evidence during their appeal to prove that the £830.69m in question came from legitimate sources.