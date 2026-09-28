Man Utd hit with fresh injury blow as Denmark boss Brian Riemer confirms Patrick Dorgu withdrawal

The loss of Dorgu is a specific blow to Denmark's tactical flexibility, as the player's ability to operate across the left side has become a key asset. The injured United player has left Riemer with a hole to fill in wide areas. The Danish coach admitted that his squad is not only suffering from a lack of depth in specific areas but is also beginning to show signs of physical exhaustion due to the heavy workload placed on the remaining fit players.

The former Anderlecht manager highlighted that the timing is particularly difficult given that the international period is only halfway through. "I have never experienced anything like it. I would like to be allowed to say that. And now another one went today. I counted, and there were seven or eight players before today who would normally always be in a squad of 23 men. They are not here. They have either gone home or not come at all. And now Dorgu went out today. And it's just really annoying to be honest," Riemer told TV2.