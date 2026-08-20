Getty Images Sport
Savinho replacement identified! Man City push for Palmeiras winger Allan Elias amid Spurs talks
City identify Savinho successor in Brazil
According to reports from The Athletic, Manchester City are working on a deal to sign Palmeiras winger Elias as the English side look to bolster their attacking options following a series of high-profile departures. The 22-year-old is one of multiple targets that City have identified for this window as Tottenham Hotspur advance in talks for Savinho.
However, securing the signature of the Palmeiras starlet will be far from straightforward for City. The Brazilian outfit maintain that the winger is not for sale this summer, setting up a potential standoff between the two clubs. Furthermore, sources at Palmeiras have indicated that any interested party would need to trigger his €100m release clause to strike a deal.
- Getty Images Sport
The rise of Allan Elias at Palmeiras
Since breaking into Palmeiras' first team in 2025, Allan has rapidly emerged as a pivotal figure, accumulating 48 Serie A appearances with six goals and five assists to his name. His sharp trajectory, blended with technical elegance and composure beyond his years, has placed him firmly on the radar of Europe's top scouts.
This season, he has registered six goals across all competitions, helping Palmeiras launch a strong title charge at the top of the Brazilian flight. Despite his impressive domestic rise, the youngster has yet to earn his senior international debut.
Significant overhaul at the Etihad Stadium
City are undergoing a sweeping summer transformation, marking one of the most significant squad overhauls in recent memory. The core of the team has been heavily altered following the exits of midfield lynchpin Rodri to Barcelona and the versatile Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid. With Tijjani Reijnders also departing the Etihad, Maresca faces a major rebuilding job to reshape his squad's options.
The transfer activity surrounding the club extends beyond departures, with Newcastle United in talks to sign midfielder Nico Gonzalez. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are actively pursuing a move for Omar Marmoush alongside their ongoing negotiations for Savinho.
- Getty Images Sport
South American recruitment strategy continues
Should Allan arrive, he would represent City's latest acquisition from the South American market, reinforcing a clear strategic pivot toward sourcing top talents directly from the continent. This recruitment drive follows the arrival of Vitor Reis in January 2025, as well as the deal for Argentine youth international Claudio Echeverri from River Plate a year prior for a fee around £12.5m plus add-ons.
City have already made moves in the summer window, securing the signatures of Elliott Anderson from Nottingham Forest, 17-year-old Jeremy Monga from Leicester City, and goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli from Marseille. However, their campaign got off to a difficult start with a 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the Community Shield, and Maresca's side will now aim to bounce back as they open their Premier League season at home against Bournemouth on Sunday.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting