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Man City target €60m Serie A star following Rodri departure
City target AS Roma star Kone
The Cityzens have set their sights on Roma midfielder Kone as they look to bolster their central options this summer. According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old French international has emerged as a serious target for the Premier League champions. Kone was heavily associated with a potential move to local rivals United earlier in the current transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise. He has yet to leave the Italian capital, opening the door for City to swoop in.
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Rebuilding midfield after major departures
City's sudden interest in the former Toulouse star comes following a significant reshuffle in their engine room. The club recently sanctioned the high-profile exit of Spanish midfielder Rodri, who joined Barcelona.
In addition, Reijnders completed a permanent move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Qadsiah. Together, those two departures generated a staggering combined total of €137.5m including performance-related bonuses, leaving City with both funds and a clear need to reinforce their central midfield.
Roma set asking price for midfielder
Kone is currently under contract with Roma until June 2029, keeping the Serie A side in a firm position during any prospective negotiations. However, the Italian outfit are reportedly open to allowing the midfielder to depart this summer for the right fee. Giallorossi have placed an asking price estimated between €50m and €60m on the French international. That valuation represents a very accessible fee for a European giant like City, especially given their recent cash influx from player sales.
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City prepare to make formal move
Armed with substantial transfer funds, City are now seriously considering a formal approach to bring the dynamic midfielder to the Premier League. Kone's profile fits what the club is seeking to restore depth and quality to their squad.
Securing an agreement with Roma will be the key priority in the coming weeks as City look to complete their midfield transformation before the new season kicks off.
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