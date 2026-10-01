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Adhe Makayasa

'Hopefully we won't cry too much' - Lautaro Martinez braces for emotional night ahead of Lionel Messi's Argentina farewell clash with Benin

L. Martinez
L. Messi
Argentina
Argentina vs Bolivia
Bolivia
Friendlies
Inter
Inter Miami CF
Serie A
Major League Soccer

Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez has admitted that the squad is bracing for a highly emotional evening as the era of Lionel Messi draws to a close. Following a dominant friendly victory over Bolivia, the Inter star turned his focus toward the upcoming tribute match for the national team's greatest ever player.

  • Cordoba rout kickstarts transitional period

    Lautaro quickly cast his mind towards Messi's emotional international swansong after spearheading Argentina to an emphatic 4-0 win over Bolivia on Wednesday night. Setting the tone from the off at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, the striker opened the scoring with a low drive from outside the box before Nico Paz chipped home a clever second prior to the break. Stand-in captain Cristian Romero then headed a third early in the second half, with Jose Manuel Lopez adding late gloss from close range.

  • England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Lautaro expects deeply moving tribute

    Following the triumph in Cordoba, Lautaro used his post-match media duties to reflect on the national team's transition and Messi's impending send-off at the Estadio Monumental.

    Speaking to television network Telefe, he reflected on the pride of representing his country once again: "It is always a wonderful feeling putting on this shirt. It's a new cycle, we go again today, and the experience of those of us who have already played in World Cups will help."

    On reuniting with the squad after finishing as runners-up on the global stage, the 29-year-old added: "We reunited after the World Cup and the energy remains exactly the same."

    Looking ahead to Messi's final appearance against Benin on October 6, he admitted an emotional evening awaits: "Tuesday's match will certainly be full of emotion, very special and important. Hopefully we won't cry too much."

  • Record breaker ends storied era

    The farewell clash follows the icon's decision to announce his international retirement on August 31, 2026, coming after the conclusion of the World Cup and the passing of his father, Jorge.

    The forward, who continues to play club football for Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer, closes his international chapter decorated with silverware, having lifted the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 alongside the 2022 World Cup.

    Across a legendary career with La Albiceleste, he set all-time benchmarks of 125 goals in 207 appearances, including 21 strikes at World Cup tournaments.

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    Burkina Faso test precedes celebration

    It was the ideal tonic for Scaloni’s side, who were returning to action for the first time since their World Cup final heartbreak against Spain. The goal also edged Lautaro to within a single strike of Sergio Aguero in third on the nation's all-time scoring charts. La Albiceleste now face Burkina Faso on October 3 before heading to Buenos Aires for the legendary playmaker's send-off.