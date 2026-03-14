Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO MADRID-TOTTENHAMAFP
Khaled Mahmoud

Julian Alvarez 'is going to stay' at Atletico Madrid as director dismisses Arsenal, Barcelona & PSG rumours

Atletico Madrid director Mateu Alemany has broken his silence on Julian Alvarez, insisting the forward will stay at the club despite growing interest heading into the summer transfer window. Alemany firmly dismissed any talk of a move for the Argentine star, whose ambiguous comments recently sparked rumours of a summer exit from the Metropolitano.

  • Alemany shuts down exit talk

    Alemany was blunt regarding the rumours linking Alvarez to a move away, specifically addressing reports of interest from Paris Saint-Germain. "It is the same as what happened with Antoine [Griezmann]. He has a contract with us and he is going to stay with us," Alemany told Movistar. "Julian clearly stated that he is very happy at Atlético, but everything he says is being misinterpreted. He has four more years on his contract and we hope he stays much longer and even extends it. I don't see any news regarding Julian. There is no issue; it’s just a matter of people looking for things where there are none. The real news is that he is providing an extraordinary performance."

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-ESP-LIGA-ATLETICO MADRID-GETAFEAFP

    Suitors on high alert

    Despite the club’s firm stance, the race for Alvarez remains competitive with Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea all previously credited with interest. These clubs were reportedly alerted when the forward admitted "you never know" what might happen regarding his future. Alemany, however, suggested these words were taken out of context. He also chose to ignore distractions from other camps, specifically comments from Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who told SER Catalunya that Alvarez is a "great player" who would fit Barça’s system, provided he shows willingness to join at a "renewable price" without breaking the bank. "I don’t talk about other clubs, only about Atlético, and everyone is responsible for what they say," the director remarked, reflecting a club focused on internal stability.

  • Griezmann snubs MLS move

    Alemany's stance on Alvarez's future echoes his sentiments towards Antoine Griezmann's departure. The French forward had been linked with a mid-season move to MLS side Orlando City, but has opted to see out the campaign with the Spanish side as they chase Copa del Rey success.

    Despite talk of an imminent move, Alemany insisted Griezmann will see out his contract at the club, saying: "That issue is speculation. Antoine has two more seasons, he is focused on what is coming and his performance is very good. We think about him helping us in what is coming. The rest is speculation."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Atletico de Madrid v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    What next for Atletico?

    Atletico currently sit third in La Liga and are on course to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, having beaten Tottenham 5-2 in the first leg of their round of 16 tie. The two sides meet in London on Wednesday to play the return leg.

0