Atletico Madrid president reveals Julian Alvarez transfer stance amid Arsenal & Barcelona interest
Atletico block Alvarez exit
Atletico have issued a firm hands-off warning to Arsenal and Barcelona regarding the future of star striker Alvarez. Reports have suggested that Mikel Arteta is keen to bring the former Manchester City man back to the Premier League to bolster the Gunners' attacking options, while Barcelona are said to view him as a potential long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski.
However, Atletico president Cerezo is adamant that the Argentina international remains a fundamental part of the long-term project in the Spanish capital, insisting that the club has no intention of entertaining offers regardless of the growing interest from abroad.
Hands-off warning for the Gunners
Speaking to reporters in Spain, Cerezo made it clear that Alvarez is viewed as an untouchable asset. When asked about the possibility of a transfer, the club chief responded firmly to protect the club’s investment. "He’s an Atletico Madrid player and he has a contract with us. He’s worth a lot because he’s with us – and he is not for sale," the president declared to the assembled media.
The 26-year-old has enjoyed another strong campaign in Madrid, netting 14 goals and providing six assists across all competitions, helping Atletico reach the Copa del Rey final and last 16 of the Champions League. Despite the financial allure of a potential bidding war between Barca and Arsenal, Cerezo’s stance suggests that the striker is going nowhere as they look to build on this season's progress.
Boardroom talks in Barcelona
The comments came as Atletico prepared for their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou. Ahead of the match, which saw Atleti progress to the final 4-3 on aggregate despite a 3-0 loss on the night, directors from both teams met for a traditional lunch where transfer gossip often dominates the conversation.
Mateu Alemany, Atletico’s director of professional football, was present at the meeting and was quick to dismiss claims that Alvarez was a topic of discussion between the two clubs. Speaking to the broadcaster Movistar, Alemany provided a blunt update on the situation, stating: "Not a word on Julian Alvarez, his name hasn’t come out and it won’t."
Griezmann future remains uncertain
While the club has made it clear they will not sell Alvarez, questions continue to swirl around the future of another key Atleti figure, Antoine Griezmann. The French veteran has been heavily linked with a potential move to MLS, with Orlando City touted as a possible destination. Alemany remained cagey when pressed on whether the 2018 World Cup winner could be heading for an exit this summer.
Reflecting on Griezmann’s current status before the Barca game, Alemany preferred to focus on the immediate contribution of the forward. He said: "There is nothing new, he’s in the starting eleven, let’s hope he has a great game and gives us a lot like he did in the first leg." For now, it seems Atletico are prioritising stability as they navigate a crucial end to the season.
