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'They won't separate us!' - Jorge Jesus responds after Cristiano Ronaldo storms out of Portugal camp
Portugal brush aside Ronaldo controversy
Jesus insists Portugal remain completely united after his side brushed off the dramatic departure of Ronaldo to beat Denmark 4-2. The victory in Copenhagen maintained Portugal's perfect record in the UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo left the national team camp on Wednesday shortly after Jesus confirmed the 41-year-old would start on the bench for a second consecutive match. However, the squad showed no ill effects from the former captain's exit as they produced a dominant performance.
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Manager insists squad remains completely united
Speaking after the victory, Jesus dismissed suggestions that the fallout from Ronaldo's departure could damage his relationship with the players. The manager emphasised that the squad remains firmly aligned behind his leadership.
"There's nothing that should stop the group from being with me," Jesus told Sport TV. "I understand the question. The important thing is what we have to do. The things that happen don't separate the group; they haven't separated us and they won't separate us.
"A high-quality victory, with four goals, a top-level performance. It can't be overlooked. It's more important than everything that happened. That's what I want to focus on. Returning to Portugal, the people will fight at the Dragao stadium."
Players back new tactical vision
AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos replaced Ronaldo in the starting line-up for the second successive match. Ramos rewarded his manager's trust by assisting Joao Cancelo's opening goal before scoring his second goal in two games.
"Above all, the new manager is a great help," Ramos stated. "We have clearer ideas, we know exactly where each teammate is, both in defense and attack.
"You can see that in our performance today, but also in our recent matches. We're improving day by day, and it's all part of a process. We're very happy with the win, once again against a good team."
- AFP
Focus shifts to upcoming Norway clash
Portugal will look to build on their impressive momentum when they return home for their next UEFA Nations League fixture. Jesus and his squad host Norway on Sunday at the Dragao stadium.
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