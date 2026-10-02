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'It's always good to have competition!' - Jordan Pickford responds to Thomas Tuchel benching and confirms mindset over James Trafford challenge
Pickford embraces the challenge for England's number one spot
Pickford has long been the undisputed first choice for England, establishing himself as a reliable figure under previous regimes and maintaining his status through 91 caps. However, Tuchel has recently opted to rotate his options in goal, giving alternative keepers a chance to stake their claim.
Speaking at a press conference ahead of England's upcoming clash with Croatia, Pickford remained philosophical about the decision to drop him. 'Yeah it is not often I do that [be on the bench] for club or country,' he told the media. 'The manager told me the reasons why. It was good for me to see where I'm at. It's about me being a good team-mate with good energy around the place and train well and have that leadership role. I think I've done it really well over the last two games. It's not normal for me but, first and foremost, the manager asks to be the best team-mate. I love playing but if I'm watching, I just want the best for England and that's to win and I think I dealt with it really well.'
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The rise of James Trafford and the goalkeeping unit
The emergence of Trafford has provided Tuchel with a genuine selection headache, as the Leeds United youngster continues to impress following his move to Elland Road. While Pickford has been an almost ever-present for the Three Lions since his debut in 2017 - starring across five major tournaments, culminating in this summer's World Cup where England secured a third-place finish - the competition for the starting spot has intensified.
Pickford explained that the manager's decision was rooted in the long-term development of the squad and the current form of those pushing for a start, as reported by the BBC. 'It was different, but we have also been together in a cycle now for two years,' he said. 'Trafford started really well for Leeds. It's been a good unit around us for the last two years. That's what the manager said and you have to respect that decision. I feel for me personally, it's always good to have good competition. I've always said in interviews I've always wanted that competition. We have a good crop of goalkeepers coming through and it's a credit to England to have that and may it continue for longer.'
Maintaining standards at Everton and the international stage
Having watched Trafford step into the starting eleven for the Nations League defeat against Spain and the victory over the Czech Republic, Pickford is now set to reclaim his place. The Everton goalkeeper is expected to return to the line-up for Saturday's crucial clash with Croatia, as well as Tuesday's reverse fixture against the Czech Republic at Wembley.
The Everton captain emphasized that he has no intention of slowing down, even as he enters a more veteran stage of his playing days. 'I'll always push myself at the club to be the best version of me and keep getting those caps,' he added during his media duties. 'You can't let your foot off the gas at any time, you want to push yourself to be who you want to be.'
- AFP
Nations League group standings
England currently sit second in Group C with three points, level on points with third-placed Croatia, behind group leaders Spain, who hold a perfect record with six points, while the Czech Republic remain rooted to the bottom of the table without a single point.
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