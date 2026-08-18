‘Take him back in a heartbeat’ - Lack of Jamie Vardy questions stun Leicester legend Emile Heskey as 39-year-old Premier League title winner relaxes in free agent pool

Vardy remains a fan favourite at Leicester, with 13 memorable years being spent on their books. Having enjoyed a meteoric rise, as he stepped out of the non-league ranks and into the EFL, the hard-working frontman joined the Foxes in 2012.

He inspired them to a stunning top-flight title triumph - defying odds of 5,000-1 in the process - during the 2015-16 campaign. Premier League history was made that season when netting in 11 successive games, with a senior international breakthrough also being enjoyed with England.

Vardy signed off in style when registering his 200th goal for Leicester, while also finishing on 500 competitive appearances. With a new challenge being sought at that stage, professional wings were spread when linking up with Serie A newcomers.

Just one season was spent in Lombardy, with no contract extension being agreed on the back of suffering relegation. Leicester also found themselves taking a step backwards in 2025-26, as they tumbled into League One.

Many would like to see Vardy play some part in a bid to become upwardly mobile once more, but the veteran forward is being linked with West Ham and a shock switch to Brazilian giants Sao Paulo - with fellow ex-England star Jesse Lingard another of those in South America.