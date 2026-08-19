Medical experts deliver verdict after Jamal Musiala collapses during Bayern Munich match

Following the incidents, German outlet BILD contacted Prof. Christoph Kleinschnitz, head of neurology at the University Hospital Essen, to gain professional insight.

"From a neurological perspective, this could potentially be an epileptic seizure. It could be a form of absence epilepsy, as symptoms such as brief periods of unresponsiveness are consistent with it," the top neurologist explained.

"However, we would need to know all the findings from the neurological examinations to make that assessment. It is highly treatable, but would require long-term therapy. Musiala can continue playing football."