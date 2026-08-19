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Medical experts deliver verdict after Jamal Musiala collapses during Bayern Munich match
Alarming back-to-back incidents
Musiala sparked severe concern after collapsing on the pitch for the second time in four days during Bayern Munich's friendly win over Heidenheim. The 23-year-old appeared dazed and needed medical treatment before being helped off, following a similar scary episode against RB Leipzig.
Sporting director Max Eberl confirmed that the club is fully aware of the situation and supporting the player. Musiala later released a statement revealing he has been diagnosed with temporary, brief absence seizures due to a neurological dysfunction.
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Neurologist delivers expert analysis
Following the incidents, German outlet BILD contacted Prof. Christoph Kleinschnitz, head of neurology at the University Hospital Essen, to gain professional insight.
"From a neurological perspective, this could potentially be an epileptic seizure. It could be a form of absence epilepsy, as symptoms such as brief periods of unresponsiveness are consistent with it," the top neurologist explained.
"However, we would need to know all the findings from the neurological examinations to make that assessment. It is highly treatable, but would require long-term therapy. Musiala can continue playing football."
Overcoming injury and health hurdles
The latest health scare comes as Musiala works to build momentum following a stop-start period in his career. The playmaker missed a significant chunk of the 2025-26 campaign after suffering a fractured fibula alongside a dislocated and broken ankle during the Club World Cup against Paris Saint-Germain.
Balancing his recovery from those major orthopaedic injuries with managing this newly diagnosed neurological condition is now the priority. Fortunately, experts express confidence that the issue will not derail his professional career with proper long-term treatment.
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Looking ahead to his return
With Musiala receiving excellent medical care and expressing optimism about his routine, attention turns toward his availability for the upcoming season. Bayern Munich are eager to have their star No. 10 fully integrated as they chase silverware across all competitions.
The club, along with his family and friends, remain by his side as he navigates his ongoing treatment plan. Fans will hope to see him back on the pitch safely once medical staff give the final green light for his return.
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