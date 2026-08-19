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'Part of my everyday life' - Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala breaks silence after concerning pitch collapses
Musiala reveals diagnosis after pitch collapses
Musiala has revealed he is receiving medical treatment for absence seizures after collapsing on the pitch twice in four days. The 23-year-old went down during Tuesday's pre-season friendly against Heidenheim shortly after entering as a second-half substitute.
Players from both teams formed a protective circle around Musiala as he received on-pitch medical attention before walking off. The incident followed a similar collapse on Saturday during a friendly against RB Leipzig, where the Germany international left the field appearing dazed.
Taking to Instagram to address the growing concern, Musiala clarified that the episodes stem from a neurological dysfunction. He reassured fans that he is under expert medical supervision and remains fully focused on continuing his playing career.
German international clarifies medical condition
Addressing supporters directly, Musiala explained that the condition is manageable and does not pose any broader long-term risk to his health. He confirmed that Bayern and his personal support network are fully aware of his diagnosis.
"I understand that many of you are worried," Musiala wrote. "I would like to put those concerns to rest today and explain the situation: I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary - but treatable - absence seizures resulting from a neurological dysfunction. These can lead to the kind of incidents seen recently, such as during the match against Leipzig or the game in Heidenheim.
"I know they might look alarming at first glance, but for me, they are currently part of my everyday life. I am receiving excellent medical care and remain very optimistic. FC Bayern and my personal support network are right by my side, helping me through this."
Clearing medical checks to continue playing
Bayern sporting director Max Eberl confirmed after Tuesday's match that the club hierarchy were fully informed about Musiala's medical history before he stepped onto the field. Medical experts have since cleared the playmaker to carry on playing football safely.
He added: "Importantly, there is no further health risk involved. In close consultation and regular contact with the experts, it was my personal wish to face this challenge, with the medical clearance of the neurologists, I want to continue doing what helps my recovery most: simply living my life and pursuing my passion for playing football. I have taken full responsibility for this decision. Overall, I feel very positive and am on the right track."
- getty
Bayern prepare for German Supercup
Musiala requested privacy regarding his ongoing treatment, confirming that he only intends to share further details with his family, the club, and medical specialists. He stressed that he feels positive and takes full responsibility for his decision to play.
Die Roten now turn their attention to competitive action as the new season officially gets under way. Bayern face fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday in the German Supercup, the traditional curtain-raiser for the domestic campaign.
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