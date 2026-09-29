Inter star Andy Diouf opens up on unexpected full-back role after impressing for France

Diouf has added another string to his bow after an eye-catching debut for the France national team against Belgium. The Inter man, who has previously featured as an inverted winger, a support striker, and a central midfielder, was deployed as a left-back by Les Bleus head coach Zinedine Zidane. This tactical shift was not a spur-of-the-moment decision but rather the fulfillment of a promise made by Zidane to test the player’s capabilities in a defensive capacity within a back-four system.

The experiment yielded immediate results, as Diouf looked remarkably comfortable alongside Pierre Kalulu, Jeremy Jacquet, and Maxence Lacroix. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the statistical data from his debut highlights a player who adapted instantly to the rigors of international defending. He recorded a perfect tackle success rate, winning four out of four challenges, and registered a 95% pass completion rate. Furthermore, his contribution to the attack remained high, as he successfully completed 35 passes in the final third and provided three crucial defensive clearances during the contest.