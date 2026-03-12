Getty Images Sport
How NIGHTMARE set of Champions League results for Premier League clubs impacts hopes of five qualifying spots again next season
Nightmare results for English giants
Manchester City were humbled 3-0 by Real Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, while Chelsea suffered a bruising 5-2 defeat at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. These results follow a midweek trend that saw Tottenham beaten 5-2 by Atletico Madrid, Liverpool falling 1-0 to Galatasaray, and Newcastle held to a 1-1 draw at home by Barcelona, leaving the coefficient race wide open and the gap to Spain and Germany closing rapidly.
Understanding the coefficient battle
The EPS system divides a nation's total coefficient points by its number of competing teams. England remains atop the standings with an average of 22.513, but several Premier League sides are now on the brink of a premature exit. If City, Chelsea, and Spurs fail to overturn their deficits, the total pool of points available to England will dry up. This would mirror the 2023-24 season, when England appeared destined for an EPS slot before Arsenal and Man City unexpectedly crashed out in the quarter-finals, allowing other nations to leapfrog the Premier League in the final rankings.
The numbers behind the coefficient race
Despite the recent setbacks, England maintains its lead at the summit of the coefficient table with an average of 22.513. This provides a comfortable cushion over Spain (18.031) and Germany (18.000), though the gap is no longer so commanding. The system rewards consistency across all tiers; every victory earns a nation two points, while a draw contributes one.
Beyond match results, the "bonus point" structure plays a pivotal role in the final standings. Progressing through the knockout stages adds vital weight to the average, with the Champions League offering the highest reward at 1.5 points, followed by 1 point for the Europa League and 0.5 for the Conference League. These incentives, combined with the weighted points already awarded for league phase finishing positions, mean that deep runs in the primary tournament are the fastest way to secure the extra qualification slot.
Thursday night pressure for chasing pack
Focus now shifts to the Europa and Conference Leagues, where Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace must pick up the slack. Every single point now carries immense weight for the final seasonal coefficient. If these clubs secure deep runs, they could provide the necessary buffer to stave off the threat from La Liga and the Bundesliga.
