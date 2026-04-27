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Hero worship! How Real Madrid & Brazil star Rodrygo has been inspired by Neymar
Who will make Brazil's 2026 World Cup squad?
Back in 2022, Rodrygo was part of Brazil’s star-studded ranks in Qatar. He has also represented his country at the Copa America, but is still waiting on a first honour to sit alongside the Liga and Champions League crowns that have been picked up at club level.
Time is still on the hard-working winger’s side at 25 years of age, with many more major tournament opportunities set to be placed on his highly-decorated career path. Neymar may not be on hand to share those experiences, with the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker now back where it all began for him at Santos, but the mercurial 34-year-old remains a role model to millions in his homeland and around the world.
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Rodrygo reveals what it is like to work alongside Neymar
Rodrygo, as another product of Santos’ youth system, is among those that have always looked up to Neymar. He was just nine years of age when a fellow countryman made his senior debut for Brazil in August 2010.
Nine years after that, they became international team-mates. Rodrygo is proof that dreams can come true if enough hard work is put in while chasing them. Speaking in association with Powerade, he told GOAL when asked what it is like to work with a boyhood hero and global icon: “Playing alongside someone like Neymar, one of my football heroes growing up, has been an incredible experience.
“You learn so much just by watching how he trains, his mindset, and how he approaches big matches. Witnessing this firsthand consistently motivates me to raise my game and strive for that same level of excellence.”
Real Madrid star hoping to inspire the next generation
Rodrygo has now become a source of inspiration in his own right, having treaded a path from the outskirts of Sao Paulo to Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid - taking in 297 appearances for La Liga heavyweights at the age of 25.
He knows what it means to “Power Your Fate” and wants to play some part in allowing stars of tomorrow to do the same. Brazilian football has always been about expression and enjoyment, with the carefree attitude of playing with friends on the beach and in the streets being taken onto the pitch.
Rodrygo added on helping the next generation to fully embrace that mentality as potential is turned into something more tangible: “The beautiful history of Brazilian football has been written by dozens of great players we've had for a long time. Generations that taught us to enjoy the game, have fun playing, play with the ball, smile on the field.
“Brazilian football has always been synonymous with creativity, talent, and joy, and I definitely want the next generation to embrace that spirit. ‘Power Your Fate’ teaches me that by combining passion and fun on the field with hard work, dedication, and a strong mind, we have everything we need to win.
“When you prepare, when you are disciplined and stay hydrated, you have the confidence and freedom to fully express yourself, without limits. So, play with joy and understand that the effort you dedicate off the field increases your freedom within the game and allows you to master your full potential.”
Rodrygo will bounce back stronger from injury
Rodrygo will be watching on from afar when Brazil open their latest quest for World Cup glory in June, having suffered ACL damage and required an operation, but he has vowed to bounce back stronger and enjoy an even brighter future.
“Power Your Fate” is Powerade’s global movement to inspire athletes to take control of their outcomes through preparation and superior hydration. As part of Powerade’s longstanding partnership with FIFA World Cup and official sports drink of the tournament, the campaign film shows how Powerade fuels athletes at every level to put in the work, seize their moment and turn effort into legacy.