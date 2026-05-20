Heartbreak for Rafael Leao as Arsenal, Man Utd & Barcelona decline offer to sign AC Milan star

Leao is facing a difficult summer after Arsenal, United and Barcelona all passed on the opportunity to sign him. According to reports from Sportitalia, AC Milan and the player's representatives actively shopped the 26-year-old forward to several long-term admirers, only to be met with cold receptions.

Despite Leao joining from Lille for €49.5 million back in 2019 and proving to be a fruitful source of goals and assists for the club, the interest in him from abroad has cooled recently. None of the three giants who had previously tracked him felt ready to commit the financial resources required to prise him away from San Siro, leaving Milan in a precarious position as they look to reshape their squad.