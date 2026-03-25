According to a report in *Sport Bild*, Real Madrid are currently exploring the possibility of signing the Frenchman. However, Liverpool FC and Manchester City are also said to have put in feelers for Olise.
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€200 million for Michael Olise? Bayern Munich bosses put their foot down over massive bids from Real Madrid and Liverpool
Real are reportedly prepared to put a staggering €165 million on the table for the exceptional talent – a sort of conciliatory gesture from President Florentino Pérez following what has already been a turbulent season. But that’s not all. The Reds are rumoured to be willing to spend as much as €200 million to replace Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian had only announced his departure from Liverpool on Tuesday.
Even though such sums would see Olise break every Bundesliga record and even rival Neymar’s record transfer (€222 million from FC Barcelona to PSG in 2017), the officials at the German record champions appear to be keeping their cool.
- AFP
Olise in high demand: Eberl and Dreesen remain "calm"
An Olise departure in the summer is not an option, as sporting director Max Eberl emphasised to *Sport Bild*: “We’re not giving that a second thought.” After all, the 24-year-old has “everything a top player could wish for” in Munich.
CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen also declared Olise to be unsellable. "Whichever club tries to woo him: anyone who plays for FC Bayern knows what they have at FC Bayern," he said. Meanwhile, Eberl once again referred to the contract, which runs until 2029 and contains no release clause, and stated: "We are relaxed."
Olise is really settling in well in Munich
Curiously, Markus Krösche recently addressed the rumour of Real Madrid’s interest in Olise on ZDF’s ‘Aktuelles Sportstudio’ programme, when responding to a dig from DFB honorary president Uli Hoeneß. “If Michael Olise wants to go to Real Madrid, then there will be opportunities for that,” he said.
However, it is understood that Olise feels very much at home in Munich, enjoys life in the Bavarian capital and is also highly regarded within the team. And the sporting prospects are looking good too. With just a few months left in the season, Bayern are still in the running on all three fronts. The league title is within reach, the FCB are in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup, and the eagerly anticipated clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals is set for 7 and 15 April.
Speaking to Sport Bild, Lennart Karl also emphasised Olise’s importance both on and off the pitch: “In the dressing room, he’s the exact opposite of the image the public has of him. He cracks loads of jokes and is very active within the team. Michael has a great sense of humour. He is very popular within the squad and an outstanding footballer. He scores fantastic goals, provides assists and is always there for the team. Michael is a first-team regular at FC Bayern and has a very good environment here. That’s why I don’t think he’ll go anywhere else, but rather that he’ll stay at FC Bayern and shape an era here.”
Michael Olise: Performance data and statistics this season
Games 39 Goals 16 Assists 27