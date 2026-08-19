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'I still don’t know what happened' - Ederson breaks silence on failed Man Utd move
Confusion over Old Trafford collapse
The Brazilian international appeared destined for the Premier League earlier this summer after Atalanta and Manchester United agreed a fee in the region of €45m. The plan was for the 27-year-old to finalise the move following his participation in the 2026 World Cup with Brazil.
Speaking in a press conference ahead of a Conference League play-off against Hapoel Tel-Aviv, Ederson admitted he remains in the dark about the specifics of the failure. 'I am very happy to remain with Atalanta. I really thank the club and Luca Percassi. They called me many times, and I felt they were by my side. Even though I had interest from other clubs, after everything that happened, I thought it was best to stick with who really wanted me, and that was always Atalanta. I was happy to wear the jersey that has given me so much joy,' he said.
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A mystery in the medical room
The decision to abandon the transfer took many by surprise, particularly as Ederson has been a consistent performer in Serie A with a clean bill of health. Although the move collapsed after the Premier League side flagged knee issues during his medical - prompting him to sign an extension in Bergamo until 2031 instead - observers speculated that the medical concern may have simply served as a convenient excuse for a change in recruitment strategy at Old Trafford.
'I honestly don’t know what happened. I always had interest from other clubs, and I could’ve gone to another English side. The tests went well; I don’t know what changed. I’ve been with Atalanta for four years and always played,' the midfielder explained to Sky Sport Italia. 'I could’ve just waited to see what happened, but the great rapport with the club convinced me to stay and sign a new contract.'
Commitment to the Atalanta cause
Despite the disappointment of a dream move to one of the world's biggest clubs falling through, Ederson is determined to prove his fitness and worth on the pitch. The Brazilian midfielder - who made 41 appearances for Atalanta in all competitions last season, registering three goals and two assists, before featuring twice as a substitute for Brazil against Haiti and Norway at the World Cup - has quickly refocused on his duties with Maurizio Sarri's side, where he is now considered a primary candidate for the captain's armband.
'I had lovely moments going to the World Cup with Brazil, and then… I still don’t know what happened to be honest, but the important thing is that I was able to deal with the situation, return with the right mentality and give my all to the club that gave me so much. I am still Ederson; everyone knows me here and what I can do, and they know I will always give my all,' Ederson stated.
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Grateful for the Bergamo support
The midfielder's decision to commit his long-term future to the Gewiss Stadium has been hailed by club officials, with Atalanta director Cristiano Giuntoli even describing Ederson as their 'best new signing' of the summer. While he is a familiar face, the security of his new contract provides a massive boost to a side looking to build on their 2024 Europa League triumph.
'I thank the fans; they are always so passionate and stand by you, in good and bad moments. We won the Europa League, had great results, they know me,' he added as he looked forward to the new campaign. 'I don’t see myself as a new signing; I have always been an Atalanta player.'
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