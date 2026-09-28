Eder Militao hands Real Madrid major boost as Brazil defender finally returns to full training after 195 days out

Militao has officially returned to group training with Madrid this Monday. The Brazilian central defender has been out of action since April, missing the start of the current campaign entirely due to a persistent muscle injury.

Los Blancos confirmed the positive news by publishing a photograph of the 28-year-old running on the training pitch. After 195 days on the treatment table, the former FC Porto man is finally taking significant steps toward a competitive comeback.

His return serves as a welcome development for the club. However, staff members remain fully aware of the challenging physical journey the defender has endured over recent seasons.