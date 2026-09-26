Finally back! Real Madrid star Eder Militao cleared to return after FIVE months on the sidelines

The long road to recovery for Militao appears to be nearing its conclusion at the Santiago Bernabeu. After enduring five months on the sidelines, the central defender has successfully navigated his final physical assessment - Per Marca.

This medical breakthrough comes after a visit to Valdebebas from Dr. Lasse Lempainen, the Finnish specialist who performed surgery on the player earlier this year. The medical expert was in the Spanish capital to personally oversee the final stages of the defender's rehabilitation program and evaluate his fitness levels.

Following the successful check-up, Dr. Lempainen took to social media to express his satisfaction with the progress made by the former Porto man. He noted: "Great day in Madrid with @edermilitao and the medical and performance staff of @realmadrid. A full day dedicated to his return as Éder continues to progress according to plan following surgery for his severe tendon injury."

"It was a pleasure for us to contribute our expertise and experience to his return to play process, with the ultimate goal of helping him safely return and perform again at the highest level. Many thanks to Éder and all of the Real Madrid staff for the excellent collaboration and a very successful day. Returning to the field is a milestone. Returning to your highest performance level is the goal."