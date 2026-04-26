Revealed: Deadline for Real Madrid to trigger Nico Paz buyback clause as La Liga giants prepare to re-sign Lionel Messi’s Argentina team-mate from Como

The countdown has begun for Madrid to finalise the return of one of their most promising academy graduates. While Paz only departed for Serie A side Como in the summer of 2024, his rapid ascent into the Argentina national team alongside Lionel Messi has forced Florentino Perez to act quickly. The deadline for Los Blancos to trigger the stipulated buyback clause is May 30, but the club has no intention of waiting until the final hour, according to AS.

Internal discussions at Valdebebas have concluded that the 2026-27 season is the perfect time for the midfielder to reintegrate into the first-team squad. All relevant parties, including the player and the Italian club, have been notified that Real Madrid already considers his return a priority. The move effectively makes Paz the first confirmed "signing" for the upcoming campaign as the club continues its policy of re-acquiring high-potential talent developed at 'La Fabrica'.