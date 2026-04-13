According to Spanish newspaper AS, Real Madrid are blocking the 22-year-old’s move to arch-rivals Barcelona.
Translated by
Real Madrid’s objections have forced Barcelona to abandon their pursuit of a Spanish international
How is that possible? It’s straightforward. The Madrid club reportedly holds a buy-back option valued at €8m for their homegrown talent, who joined CA Osasuna in the summer for a €5m transfer fee.
Remarkably, Muñoz was born in Barcelona and began his career at La Masia, leaving in 2017 before moving to Real’s U19 setup via CF Damm four years later.
Real can activate the clause over the next three years, with the fee rising by €1m after each campaign, meaning the club could re-sign him for a relatively modest amount.
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Barça are not alone: several clubs are reportedly tracking Muñoz.
Should another club come knocking, the mandatory release clause in Spain would kick in at €40 million. Real Madrid also hold a 50% share of any future transfer fee and a right of first refusal, effectively allowing the Blancos to step in at any time. In short, if the release clause is triggered, they can act.
Muñoz certainly has suitors: alongside Barça, several Premier League and Serie A clubs are also tracking the pacy winger. In 33 appearances for Osasuna across all competitions, the young Spaniard has scored six goals and provided five assists, earning a place in the starting line-up immediately after his arrival.
Muñoz made his senior Spain debut in March, scoring in a 3–0 win over Serbia, and now looks set to be considered for this summer’s World Cup squad.
Victor Muñoz: Performance data and statistics this season
Games 33 goals Goals 6 assists Assists 5 Minutes played 2,496 minutes played