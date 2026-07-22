Getty Images Sport
'Getting closer every day' - PSG star Fabian Ruiz reveals transfer desire & Ballon d'Or ambition after World Cup success with Spain
Eyeing a return to Seville
Ruiz's career has been a steady climb since leaving Real Betis in 2018, passing through Napoli before arriving at the Parc des Princes. He has since become a two-time Champions League winner and a World Cup champion with Spain, who defeated Argentina in the 2026 final. However, despite his success, the midfielder's heart still beats for Betis. During an emotional ceremony in his hometown, the footballer was asked about the possibility of wearing the Betis jersey again in the future.
"The truth is, yes. I've always said it. I never hide it. I'm eager to come back. It's getting closer every day. I'm a Betis fan, and one day I hope to return to Betis," Ruiz stated, per Marca.
- AFP
Ballon d'Or dreams for the Spaniard
Following a sensational campaign where he played a pivotal role in Spain's World Cup victory, Ruiz is increasingly being mentioned as a genuine contender for the Ballon d'Or. The 30-year-old was instrumental for both club and country, helping PSG to European glory before anchoring the Spanish midfield throughout the tournament in North America.
The former Napoli man addressed the growing speculation regarding his Ballon d'Or candidacy with a clear sense of ambition. Ruiz told reporters: "Who wouldn't want to win a Ballon d'Or? I'm happy with the season I've had, winning the Champions League and the World Cup . If I'm in the running, it will be an honour."
The rise of Los Palacios
Ruiz was speaking at a homecoming celebration in Los Palacios y Villafranca, a small town that has produced multiple international stars including Jesus Navas and Gavif. Having just conquered the world stage, Ruiz is enjoying the fruits of his labour while remaining grounded in his local community. As he prepares for a well-deserved break before joining PSG for their pre-season preparations, the midfielder's stock has never been higher.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Fabian Ruiz's current contract at PSG is due to expire next summer, but it has been reported that the midfielder has agreed to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes through to 2029, with the option of an extra year. This means that an imminent return to Betis is highly unlikely, with PSG set to benefit from Ruiz's playmaking magic for some time yet. He will be expected to feature when Luis Enrique's team open their 2026-27 campaign against Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup final.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting