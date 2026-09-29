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Breno Bidon reveals Bruno Guimaraes inspiration after surprise Brazil call-up for Corinthians starlet
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Breakout midfielder secures senior recognition
A surprise maiden call-up to the senior international stage marks significant recognition for the young midfielder's consistent form in South American football. After gaining valuable tournament experience with the under-20 side, Bidon swiftly established himself as an indispensable presence in the Corinthians engine room, racking up over 100 senior appearances since 2024. Working alongside established international stars in camp has provided a massive morale boost for the emerging talent as he aims to prove he belongs in the Selecao shirt.
'I'm fulfilling a childhood dream'
Reflecting on an international breakthrough that arrived sooner than anticipated, Bidon spoke candidly about his pride in an official interview with the CBF media channel. Expressing his delight at reaching the pinnacle of Brazilian football, Bidon said: "The feeling is the best possible. I'm fulfilling a childhood dream."
Determined to absorb every lesson during his time with the senior squad, the midfielder added: "I never imagined I would be experiencing this moment so quickly. I believe I will make the absolute most of everything I can here. It's a massive experience, so I believe this moment will be very important for me. May it be the first of many."
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'Guimaraes is a guy I follow closely'
Sharing a dressing room with established European regulars has handed Bidon the chance to study Guimaraes at close quarters, having long admired the Arsenal midfielder's displays on the biggest stage. Underlining his appreciation for his compatriot's midfield authority, Bidon explained: "From the current generation, Bruno Guimaraes is a guy I follow closely. He had a very good World Cup and managed to stand out."
Direct interaction in training has only reinforced why he views the former Lyon man as a career benchmark: "He's someone who has experienced a lot in football. He started early back in Brazil and is someone I look up to a lot. From spending time with him, he has a great, winning mentality. And on the pitch, it goes without saying he's been playing very well."
Rookie targets potential international debut
Bidon could earn his first senior cap when Carlo Ancelotti's side take on Australia in a friendly this Tuesday. The travelling party will subsequently head to India for a second exhibition fixture on October 3 to wrap up their international tour. Potential squad rotation across the two matches provides a timely opening for the youngster to impress the coaching staff and secure a regular berth in future squads.
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