Liverpool submit improved €135m bid to PSG for Bradley Barcola after Lens omission

Liverpool have submitted an improved €135 million bid to PSG to sign winger Barcola, as per Foot01. The French international was completely omitted from Les Parisiens' matchday squad against Lens by manager Luis Enrique, signalling a major development in the ongoing transfer negotiations.

The former Lyon attacker maintains a strong desire to complete a move to Liverpool during the current transfer window. Having previously submitted proposals barely exceeding €100m, the English club have now significantly raised their financial offer in an effort to convince PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to sanction the sale.