Liverpool prepare fresh Bradley Barcola bid as Paris Saint-Germain activity clears path for £145m transfer

Liverpool are set to lodge a new bid for Barcola next week, with the Premier League side growing increasingly confident of striking a deal. The Merseyside club has been locked in discussions with Paris Saint-Germain throughout the summer, but a breakthrough now appears closer than ever following PSG's confirmation of the signing of Mika Godts from Ajax.

The deal for the young Belgian winger, which could be worth up to £47m, is seen as a direct precursor to Barcola’s departure from the Parc des Princes.

The arrival of Godts adds further competition to an already bloated PSG frontline, which includes the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue. This influx of talent has reportedly convinced the Liverpool hierarchy that a deal is there to be done, despite previous friction regarding the player's valuation.

While the French giants have remained firm on a price tag around £145m, the need to balance the squad and the player's desire for guaranteed first-team minutes could force a compromise in the coming days.