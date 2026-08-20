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Bayern Munich play down fears over Jamal Musiala's future after absence seizure diagnosis
Midfielder suffers repeat blackouts
Germany international Musiala collapsed on the pitch for the second time in four days during Bayern's 4-2 friendly win over Heidenheim earlier this week. The alarming incident occurred just six minutes after the midfielder came on as a substitute, following a similar blackout against RB Leipzig in the Telekom Cup. He was helped off the pitch, looking dazed, by medical staff to undergo immediate examinations.
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Medical updates offer reassurance
Taking to Instagram after the match, Musiala revealed the reason behind his collapses after being "diagnosed with brief, temporary but easily treatable episodes of absence, which are caused by a neurological dysfunction." Despite initial alarm among supporters, the 23-year-old stressed he remains "optimistic" about his treatment and the continuation of his career at the highest level.
German press agency DPAsubsequently verified the situation with Bayern sources, who emphasised that there is no indication Musiala's career is at risk. Club insiders added that his involvement in the last two fixtures was "completely unproblematic" and extensively discussed with medical specialists, though no official prognosis has been given on his immediate return timeline.
Clinical details explain condition
Absence seizures, historically known as "petit mal", are a form of epilepsy categorised into typical and atypical types. In typical cases, individuals abruptly halt activity and appear to "switch off" for 10 to 20 seconds, sometimes fluttering their eyes upwards before returning to their normal state.
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, the condition stems from "brief abnormal electrical activity in a person's brain" and can develop undiagnosed in adults over prolonged periods. The foundation notes that while some individuals experience "hundreds of brief absence seizures a day," the condition is generally manageable with targeted medical treatment without impacting physical activity.
- Sven Simon
Crucial fixtures approach rapidly
Bayern are set to kick off their competitive campaign against rivals Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in the German Super Cup, rebranded this season as the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup. Having secured a domestic double last term, Die Roten then begin their Bundesliga title defence against VfB Stuttgart in Munich on Friday, August 28. Club officials and medical staff will proceed cautiously, closely monitoring Musiala's response before clearing him for competitive action.
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