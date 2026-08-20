Bayern Munich play down fears over Jamal Musiala's future after absence seizure diagnosis

Taking to Instagram after the match, Musiala revealed the reason behind his collapses after being "diagnosed with brief, temporary but easily treatable episodes of absence, which are caused by a neurological dysfunction." Despite initial alarm among supporters, the 23-year-old stressed he remains "optimistic" about his treatment and the continuation of his career at the highest level.

German press agency DPAsubsequently verified the situation with Bayern sources, who emphasised that there is no indication Musiala's career is at risk. Club insiders added that his involvement in the last two fixtures was "completely unproblematic" and extensively discussed with medical specialists, though no official prognosis has been given on his immediate return timeline.