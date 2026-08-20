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Joao Palhinha set for Portugal return as Bayern reach €20m agreement with Benfica
Benfica and Bayern find common ground
Bayern Munich have reached a definitive agreement with Portuguese giants Benfica for the permanent transfer of Palhinha. According to reports from Sky Sport, the two clubs have finally settled on a fee that signals the end of the midfielder's tenure in Bavaria. The negotiations, which had been ongoing for several weeks, concluded with a total package that could see the German record champions receive up to €20 million for the 31-year-old defensive midfielder.
While the maximum potential value of the deal reaches the €20m mark, it is understood that the guaranteed figures are slightly lower. Information suggests that the realistic income for Bayern Munich will likely sit between €18 million and €19 million, once the various performance-related bonuses are factored in.
- AFP
Frustrating tenure in Munich reaches its end
For Palhinha, the move represents a homecoming and an opportunity to revitalise a career that stalled in Germany. The Portuguese international moved to the Allianz Arena in the summer of 2024 for a substantial fee of €51 million from Fulham. However, despite the high price tag and significant expectations, he failed to establish himself as a consistent starter, making just 25 appearances for Bayern Munich without recording a single goal or assist.
Last season, the midfield anchor was sent out on loan to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League - making 45 appearances across all competitions while scoring seven goals and providing three assists - further suggesting that his long-term future did not lie in Munich. Bayern's management eventually made it clear that they were no longer looking for temporary solutions regarding the player.
Eberl clarifies squad planning priorities
The departure of Palhinha is part of a wider clearing of the decks at Sabener Strasse. During the official presentation of new signing Nathaniel Brown, Max Eberl was candid about the direction the club is taking. Bayern sporting director Eberl clarified during the press conference that the FC Bayern plans for the upcoming season do not include Bryan Zaragoza, Palhinha, and Sacha Boey, as the club looks to reshape the first-team dynamic.
Although Aston Villa had held talks in recent days to secure his signature, Palhinha is now on the verge of returning to his homeland, albeit to represent a direct rival. The 31-year-old previously spent a successful spell at Sporting CP, where he played a pivotal role in securing the 2020–21 Primeira Liga title, alongside two Taca da Liga trophies (2020–21, 2021–22) and the 2021 Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.
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Bayern's season opener and trophy defense
Bayern Munich head into the new campaign after securing a domestic double last season, winning both the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal. The Bavarian giants will kick off their 2026–27 season on Saturday when they face Borussia Dortmund in the DFL Supercup, before opening their Bundesliga defense at home against VfB Stuttgart on August 28.
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