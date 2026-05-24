Getty
'Barcelona have no money!' - Harry Kane labelled Bayern Munich's 'best ever' signing as Uli Hoeness laughs off La Liga transfer
Hoeness hails Kane as record-breaking signing
Kane’s impact at the Allianz Arena has been nothing short of transformative, and Hoeness is not shy about stating exactly where the England captain ranks in the club's illustrious history. Following Bayern's 3-0 victory in the DFB-Pokal final, where Kane netted a stunning hat-trick to end the club's six-year wait for the trophy, the honorary president offered the ultimate praise.
Speaking to Das Erste during the post-match celebrations, Hoeness made a definitive statement regarding the striker's legacy in Munich. "Harry Kane is the best transfer we’ve ever made," he declared.
- Getty Images Entertainment
Brutal response to Barcelona interest
Despite his success in the Bundesliga, rumors have naturally swirled regarding interest from other European heavyweights, including Barcelona. However, Hoeness was quick to shut down any suggestion that the Blaugrana could lure his star man away from Bavaria, pointing directly to the well-documented economic struggles at the Catalan club.
When the topic of Barcelona's interest was raised, Hoeness didn't hold back, taking the opportunity to mock the Spanish side's spending power. When asked to confirm if Kane would be staying at the club for the long term, he replied: "Yes, and Barcelona have no money anyway."
Bayern's firm stance on selling stars
The veteran executive further clarified Bayern's position in the global food chain, reinforcing the idea that they do not need to sell their best assets to balance the books. While Barca have struggled with La Liga's salary caps and financial levers, Bayern remain one of the most stable and prosperous entities in world football.
Hoeness used the interview to remind the football world of the club's fundamental philosophy regarding departures. This stance makes it clear that regardless of the interest from abroad, the hierarchy has no intention of entertaining bids for a player who has become the focal point of their attack. He stated: "FC Bayern is a buying club not a selling club."
- AFP
Kane's future remains in Munich
For his part, Kane appears perfectly settled in Bavaria, having finally secured the silverware that eluded him for so long in north London. The striker has often spoken about his happiness with life in Germany, and the club is reportedly already working on an extension to ensure he stays beyond the current expiration of his deal in 2027. With the support of the board and a scoring record that rivals the best in the club's history, the prospect of the England skipper swapping the Allianz Arena for Camp Nou remains firmly in the realm of fantasy.