Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Fulham are locked in a fierce transfer battle for Brest defender Raphael Le Guen

According to L'Équipe and Foot Mercato, Crystal Palace have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Le Guen this summer. The Premier League club have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Le Guen, although Brest have rejected their opening bid.

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage is driving the pursuit, as the club desperately need a new central defender. They have yet to replace Marc Guehi, who departed for Manchester City earlier this year, and require urgent reinforcements following Maxence Lacroix's recent transfer to Chelsea. Valued at €800,000 on Transfermarkt, Le Guen considers the project under Sage an ideal stepping stone for his development.