Getty Images
Lamine Yamal or Harry Kane? Barcelona star Anthony Gordon weighs in on Ballon d’Or race as England prepare for Spain showdown
Two standout contenders
Gordon is uniquely positioned to judge this year's top candidates after securing a £70 million summer switch to Catalonia. The 25-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to life in La Liga, registering five assists in his first seven appearances alongside teenage sensation Yamal.
He will now reunite with his international captain as England prepare to face world champions Spain in the Nations League. The Three Lions are returning to action for the first time since their heartbreaking World Cup semi-final exit over the summer.
While Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe remains firmly in the conversation forthe ultimate individual prize, Gordon feels his domestic and international colleagues have separated themselves from the pack. Kane fired a staggering 73 goals across all competitions in 2025-26, while Yamal secured both La Liga and World Cup titles.
- Getty Images
'He is on a whole other level'
When asked to choose between his clubmate and his prolific national team skipper, Gordon offered glowing praise for both. The Barcelona winger admitted that Yamal’s rapid rise has left him amazed.
"For me, it has to be one of the two in terms of what they've achieved," Gordon stated. "What Lamine's achieved at such a young age. The kind of player he is, is ridiculous. He's on a whole other level right now. For a 19-year-old to be doing what he's doing is crazy."
Pressed on whether the Spanish sensation is currently the premier winger in world football, Gordon added: "I think so. I think when you're talking as a pure player, ability, for me he's number one for sure."
However, Gordon stressed that Kane's unprecedented goalscoring feats cannot be overlooked in the voting process. “But if we were talking off last season, H [Kane] has got as big of an argument as anybody because his season was historic," he explained. "The amount of goals he scored, the things he's done for us within the World Cup, they both have large arguments. So I wish them both the best of luck.”
Tuchel looks to rebuild
The upcoming fixture represents a crucial reset for England following a frustrating end to their World Cup campaign. Thomas Tuchel’s side narrowly missed out on a final showdown with Spain, suffering a dramatic late 2-1 defeat to Argentina.
Gordon had initially fired England into a second-half lead during that semi-final clash. However, Tuchel adopted a highly criticised defensive approach, inviting pressure that allowed Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez to complete a dramatic turnaround.
Despite the fierce backlash surrounding his tactical decisions, the Football Association has backed Tuchel to lead the team forward. The German manager is now tasked with building a squad capable of challenging for Euro 2028 on home soil.
- Getty Images Sport
World champions await
England will launch their Nations League campaign on Saturday when they host a formidable Spanish side. The match offers Tuchel's men a vital opportunity to test themselves against the reigning world champions and shake off their summer disappointment.
Gordon will be eager to translate his impressive club form to the international stage as he prepares to face several of his Barcelona colleagues. A strong performance against La Roja would provide a significant confidence boost as England begin their new tournament cycle.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting