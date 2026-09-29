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'A victim of the calendar' - Cole Palmer singled out as PFA chief blasts 'sick' football system for demanding too much from players
The breaking point for elite athletes
The debate surrounding player burnout reached a new intensity this week following a wave of high-profile withdrawals from international duty. Molango, the chief executive of the PFA, has used the case of Chelsea's Palmer to highlight what he describes as an unsustainable "survival of the fittest" environment.
Palmer was one of five high-profile England internationals who opted out of Thomas Tuchel’s latest squad. The PFA chief expressed deep concern that players are now being forced to choose between their long-term physical health and the pride of representing their country, suggesting that the sheer volume of fixtures has pushed the elite game to a dangerous precipice where biology can no longer be ignored.
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Molango blames football calendar
Molango’s frustration was evident as he addressed the Fifpro performance summit in London, where he questioned the fundamental integrity of an industry that sees its biggest stars unable to fulfill their international obligations. "When England see five players who need to withdraw when the single most proud moment a player has is to be called up for the national team, you just ask yourself, what's wrong about the industry?" Molango said.
He further emphasized the specific strain on young talents, noting that "You see people like Palmer, someone who would have played four consecutive summers in a row had he gone to the World Cup, and you wonder why is he missing? He's missing because he's a victim of the calendar and that's something that needs to absolutely trigger the alarm bells."
Tuchel and the load management friction
The decision for Palmer to withdraw for "load management" purposes has not been met with universal sympathy, sparking a clear divide between managerial expectations and player welfare advocacy. England manager Thomas Tuchel, who is looking to integrate key players into his new tactical setup, voiced his irritation at the situation. In a firm response to the player's absence, Tuchel said the forward "misses too many opportunities" to establish himself within the Three Lions camp.
Responding directly to the criticism aimed at those withdrawing, Molango highlighted that the physical toll is a matter of science rather than desire. "They love to play for England. They love to play for their national team. But unfortunately your body puts a limit to it. You cannot cheat biology," he stated.
The argument remains that if the industry continues to ignore these warning signs, the quality of the product will inevitably suffer. "Is that really the football that we want?" Molango asked. "Is it the football where the people who make us dream just cannot perform? For me it's very worrying."
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A call for regulatory overhaul
To combat the exhaustion faced by top-level players, Molango has proposed significant changes to the annual schedule, including a mandatory three-week summer break followed by a three-week retraining period.
"What we've seen over the last few years is a system that's sick, that's ill, because it ultimately revolves around obtaining votes and power consolidation," Molango remarked, suggesting that political interests in football governing bodies are taking precedence over the health of the athletes who generate the revenue.
Without a collective agreement to protect this recovery time, the union warns that the cycle of burnout will only worsen as new club and international competitions are added to the mix.
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