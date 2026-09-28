'I’m not gonna let you talk s*** like that!' - Djibril Cisse hits back at Mike Dean over 'strange' QPR tactics before Sergio Aguero’s iconic Man City winner

The football world has never truly stopped debating the dramatic conclusion to the 2011-12 Premier League season, but the fires have been stoked once again following comments from former referee Mike Dean and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

Responding to a resurfaced clip of Dean and Rooney discussing the match, Cisse post on X, the former Liverpool and Marseille man wrote: "I’m not gonna let you people talk shit like that! Let’s have a proper meeting and talk about it Cause there is now way I gonna accept your bullshit anymore so let’s do it."

The anger stems from the suggestion that QPR, knowing they were safe from relegation due to results elsewhere, lacked the competitive edge required to see out the game, ultimately allowing Dzeko and Aguero to score the goals that snatched the title from Manchester United’s grasp in the final seconds of the campaign.