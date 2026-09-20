Brighton veteran Pascal Gross announces Germany retirement after inspiring stunning 3-0 demolition of Arsenal

The veteran playmaker chose to share the news following a standout performance at the American Express Community Stadium, where he helped the Seagulls secure a convincing 3-0 victory against Arsenal. Gross was instrumental in the win, opening the scoring himself before later providing an assist to compound the misery for the Gunners.

The timing of the announcement is particularly poignant given Gross's exceptional form in the early stages of the Premier League season. He has already registered three goals and four assists in just five appearances, including a stunning 18-meter strike to break the deadlock against Mikel Arteta's side. However, this domestic success was not enough to earn him a place in the first squad selected by new Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.