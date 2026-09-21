What Liam Delap ‘needs’ to become England’s successor to ‘special’ Harry Kane - with ex-Three Lions striker hoping Nottingham Forest new boy can be the one

When graduating out of Manchester City’s academy system and showcasing his talent on the Premier League stage at Ipswich, Delap was widely considered to be the logical heir to King Kane’s throne.

A £30 million ($40m) move to Stamford Bridge did not play out as planned - despite becoming a FIFA Club World Cup winner - with only three goals being recorded for the Blues through 47 appearances in all competitions.

His stock took a serious hit in west London, but Forest were still prepared to make him their £50m ($67m) record signing during the summer of 2026. Delap is already off the mark for the Reds and has looked lively through his early outings for new employers.