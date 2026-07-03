Australia vs Egypt predictions: More history for the Pharaohs

Our betting expert expects Egypt to continue breaking records with another win in their first-ever World Cup knockout appearance.

Best bets for Australia vs Egypt

1x2 - Egypt at odds of 2.59 on Tonybet

Anytime goalscorer - Mohamed Salah at odds of 3.35 on Tonybet

Which teams to score - Only Egypt at odds of 3.45 on Tonybet

All odds are courtesy of Tonybet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Egypt poised to step up in crucial knockout tie

Both sides will be confident about writing a new chapter of history in Texas, though only one can progress. Based on their performances in this competition, Egypt are the favourites to edge the Aussies. However, they are certainly not overwhelming favourites. The Pharaohs are unbeaten at this World Cup, having drawn 1-1 with Belgium in their first game.

Tony Popovic’s side showed their brilliance in their 2-0 win over Turkiye, but co-hosts USA swept them aside 2-0. However, they lacked attacking ambition during their 0-0 draw against Paraguay. While that result showcased their defensive resilience, it simultaneously highlighted a concerning lack of attacking drive.

Egypt will be perfectly comfortable with that tactical dynamic, particularly because they heavily rely on their forwards to generate attacking momentum. It’s worth noting that the Egyptians suffered just one defeat in their last seven matches, securing an even split of victories and draws. The Socceroos will be desperate to grind out a draw, but the African nation's superior quality should ultimately shine through in a tightly contested win.

Australia vs Egypt Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Egypt at odds of 2.59 on Tonybet

Salah ready to make his mark

Egypt have already seen five of their players find the back of the net at this World Cup, highlighting their overall efficiency in the final third. One of those clinical forwards is Mo Salah. The former Liverpool forward has been the central figure behind Egypt's attacking excellence throughout the tournament in North America.

Salah has recorded a goal and two assists in his three matches at the tournament so far. After playing 218 minutes, he registered three shots on target and an xG of 0.86 overall. He will undeniably remain the primary danger man for Hassan’s team, regardless of which position he plays.

The 34-year-old had a subdued season by his standards, scoring just seven Premier League goals and securing seven assists in 27 matches. However, Salah was incredible for his country in qualifying, recording nine goals in as many games and three assists. Egypt’s attack is likely to flow through him, which means he will get chances to score.

Australia vs Egypt Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Mohamed Salah at odds of 3.35 on Tonybet

Aussies’ attacking issues set to persist

The Australian team's ongoing struggles in front of goal could ultimately be their downfall in this knockout tie. After scoring two in their opening games, the Socceroos have now failed to score in back-to-back matches. In fact, three of their last five overall fixtures have seen them fail to find the net.

Facing the experienced Egyptian defence won’t offer much hope of scoring in Texas. The North Africans have kept four clean sheets in their last eight matches. At this World Cup, Hassan’s men conceded just once in each game.

As a result, Popovic’s players will find things incredibly difficult in the attacking third. It would not be a shock to see them fail to score on Friday, while Egypt are highly likely to snatch the only goal of the encounter. With only three goals scored in their last five games, Australia will find it difficult to breach the Egyptian rear guard.

Australia vs Egypt Betting Tip 3: Which teams to score - Only Egypt at odds of 3.45 on Tonybet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Australia 0-1 Egypt

Australia 0-1 Egypt Goalscorers prediction: Egypt: Mohamed Salah

Australia made it to the knockout stages of a World Cup for the third time in this edition. The Aussies qualified as runners-up in a tricky group that included co-hosts USA, Turkiye, and Paraguay. The men from down under registered one win, a defeat, and a draw in the group phase.

They’ve never won a knockout game before, which means the Socceroos can make history at the AT & T Stadium in Arlington this Friday. Interestingly, both of their previous knockout appearances saw them lose to the eventual winners, first in 2006 against Italy and then in 2022 against Argentina.

The Pharaohs were leading Group G heading into the final round of games. However, they finished level on points with Belgium, with the Europeans clinching top spot on goal difference. The North African nation will enjoy facing Australia in their first-ever knockout appearance.

Hossam Hassan’s men have already created history, but they’ll be eager to break more records. Victory here will likely see them clash with the reigning World Champions, Argentina, in the next round. The Pharaohs will back themselves to cause an upset, but they must first navigate uncharted territory at this level and overcome Australia.

Probable lineups for Australia vs Egypt

Australia expected lineup: Beach, Italiano, Circati, Souttar, Burgess, Bos, Metcalfe, O’Neill, Irvine, Irankunda, Toure

Egypt expected lineup: Shobeir, Hany, Rabia, Fathy, Fatouh, Attia, Lasheen, Ashour, Salah, Trezeguet, Marmoush