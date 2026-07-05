Brazil vs Norway predictions: Tough test for Haaland and co.

The Erling Haaland threat is why this contest isn’t a formality, but Brazil should have too much if Casemiro is fit and Neymar deputises for Paqueta.

Best bets for Brazil vs Norway

Brazil to Win at odds of 1.85 with Tonybet

Over 2.5 Goals and Both Teams to Score at odds of 2.10 with Tonybet

Erling Haaland Anytime Goalscorer at odds of 2.10 with Tonybet

All odds are courtesy of Tonybet, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Backing Brazil to advance in 90 minutes

Brazil are the pre-match favourites and rightly so. Unlike Norway, who are heavily reliant on one player, the Brazilians have multiple attacking threats. They topped Group C, and Alisson has recorded clean sheets for Ancelotti in goal.

They showed tremendous resolve in the second half, fighting back from a goal down to defeat Japan late on. Vinicius Jr. has registered 10 attempts on target so far this tournament, while Matheus Cunha is looking equally potent in the final third.

Norway prefer a highly progressive, front-foot style of football and lack the tactical inclination to sit back and defend deep. This approach should play nicely into Brazil’s hands, whose clinical transitions have been razor-sharp so far this tournament.

Brazil vs Norway Bet 1: Brazil to win at odds of 1.85 with Tonybet

Huge value on goals at both ends

Each of Norway’s last six games have resulted in both teams finding the net. Meanwhile, seven of Brazil’s last nine games have also led to both teams scoring.

In addition, three or more goals have been scored in seven of Brazil’s last eight fixtures. Meanwhile, five of the last six Norway games have also yielded three or more goals.

Despite this, we can combine a bet on over 2.5 goals with both teams to score at an odds-against probability of 47.62%. This seems like the value play from our trio of Brazil vs Norway predictions this weekend.

Brazil vs Norway Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals and Both teams to score at odds of 2.10 with Tonybet

Still value in backing Norway’s main attacking hope

Few strikers are in better form than Haaland, who has recorded five goals at this World Cup and has found the net in every match he's started. He netted braces against Iraq and Senegal, then the late winner past Ivory Coast that sent Norway through.

Everything Solbakken's side does funnels service toward him, and he's a threat from both open play and set pieces. Brazil are without Éder Militão at centre-back and a defence that has leaked twice already should give Haaland multiple opportunities to score.

We can back him to score at a probability of just 47.62%. Given that he’s had a 100% strike rate when starting, this seems like another solid play.

Brazil vs Norway Bet 3: Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.10 with Tonybet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Brazil 2-1 Norway

Goalscorers prediction: Brazil: Cunha, Vinicius Jr. - Norway: Haaland

Brazil and Norway clash at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday in what could be one of the most entertaining games in the Round of 16. Two of the tournament’s most devastating attacks go head-to-head for a place in the quarter-finals.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazilian side arrive in this game in encouraging form. Vinicius Jr. found the net in every group game and is currently one of the most famous players in the world. Their second-half turnaround against Japan in the Round of 32 was impressive. It proved that this Brazil side has guts as well as the Seleção’s natural flair.

The main concern for Sunday’s game is availability issues. Lucas Paqueta has been completely ruled out of action due to a thigh injury. This opens the door for Neymar to make a rare appearance in the starting lineup. Furthermore, veteran midfielder Casemiro was substituted late against Japan, though there is optimism he will overcome his cramp issue in time for the weekend.

Norway represent one of the most captivating feel-good stories of the 2026 World Cup. They are in the knockout phase for the first time since France ‘98. Stale Solbakken’s decision to rest the bulk of his side in their final group game with France seems to have paid off as they advanced past Ivory Coast in the Round of 32.

The Europeans' offensive strategy remains heavily centered around Erling Haaland, who has already scored five goals during the tournament. Julian Ryerson will aim to return to action after nursing a thigh issue.

Probable lineups for Brazil vs Norway

Brazil expected lineup: Alisson, Danilo, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Santos, Guimaraes, Casemiro, Rayan, Neymar, Cunha, Vinicius Jr.

Norway expected lineup: Nyland, Ryerson, Ajer, Heggem, Wolfe, Berge, Berg, Odegaard, Nusa, Sorloth, Haaland