Eagles vs Bears Predictions, Picks & Odds - NFL Week 3

The Eagles come into this game undefeated after narrowly beating the Commanders in Week 1 and coming back against the Titans in Week 2. Chicago, meanwhile, are 1-1 and are the underdogs for this game, with starting quarterback Caleb Williams out injured. Let’s take a closer look at this matchup and whether the bookmakers are right to back Philadelphia here.

Eagles vs Bears Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:15pm ET - 9/28/2026

Philadelphia Eagles -3.5 @ -120 with BET99

Under 41.5 @ -105 with BET99

Jalen Hurts Passing Attempts - Under 28.5 @ -115 with BET99

All odds are courtesy of BET99, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Philadelphia Eagles -3.5

Philadelphia have yet to win big this season and Chicago had the best record against the spread when underdogs at home last year (3-0), so it’s no surprise that Canadian betting sites have such a small spread here. With this being said, our expert thinks that the bookmakers are underestimating just how dire the Bears’ QB situation is heading into this game.

Chicago not only will be without their star QB Caleb Williams, but they will also be without their backup Tyson Bagent, who left their game in Week 2 with a head injury. This means the Bears’ starting QB against the Eagles will likely be Case Keenum.

Keenum is 38 years old and hasn’t thrown a ball in a competitive game since the 2023 season, when he was a backup for Houston. Even if he does a serviceable job, it’s hard to expect Keenum to deliver enough to upset the Eagles. To make matters worse for Bears fans, Philadelphia were 8-3 against the spread following a win last season — the second-best record in the NFL.

Eagles vs Bears Pick 1: Philadelphia Eagles -3.5 @ -120 with BET99

Under 41.5

While we expect the Eagles to easily cover the spread against the Bears, we don’t think there will be a lot of points here. Philadelphia are undefeated through two games but their offence hasn’t exactly been firing on cylinders.

The Eagles had to come back from big margins against teams they were expected to handle in both of their victories so far this season. These performances don’t give us confidence that they will put up big numbers in Chicago, even if they have a big talent advantage.

Another point in favour of taking the under here is Saquon Barkley. The star running back is listed as questionable but is reportedly fit to play in Monday night's matchup in Chicago after suffering a stinger against the Titans. Given his injury though, we wouldn’t count on Barkley to deliver. Similarly, it’s hard to expect much from the Bears with Keenum under centre.

Eagles vs Bears Pick 2: Under 41.5 @ -105 with BET99

Jalen Hurts Passing Attempts - Under 28.5

Jalen Hurts is one of the NFL’s marquee quarterbacks, but he’s not a player you can count on to air it out every week like Jared Allen or Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl LIX MVP has only attempted over 28 passes in three of his last 10 wins for the Eagles.

Hurts has also looked shaky to start this season, with two interceptions already — both in Philadelphia’s narrow win against Tennessee last week.

Playing against a struggling Bears team could be a great chance for Hurts to get his season on track. That said, unless the Eagles go down early, we don’t expect to see Hurts throw more than 29 times.

Eagles vs Bears Pick 3: Jalen Hurts Passing Attempts - Under 28.5 @ -115 with BET99

Eagles vs Bears Start Time

The Eagles and Bears will face off on Monday night (9/28) at the iconic Soldier Field stadium in Chicago at 8:15pm ET (7:15pm Local Time). You can watch the game live in Canada on TSN (CTV for French) or via streaming on DAZN CA.

Eagles vs Bears Game Details