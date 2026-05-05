Everything You Need to Know About the NHL Playoffs

First Round

The first round involves a total of 16 NHL franchises. This opening stage is played in a best-of-seven format, meaning that the first team to win four games advances.

The round is seeded, with the division winners paired up with the wildcard entrants. The higher seed also receives home ice advantage, meaning that it will play the two opening games on its home rink as well as game 5 and 7, should the series go that far. The winner of each series advances to the second round.

Second Round

The format in the second round is very similar to that of the previous round. The eight winners of the first round series will progress to another best of seven series.

It is important to note that unlike certain sports, NHL does not reseed in the playoffs. It uses a fixed tournament bracket which means each team knows its potential path through the postseason before lining up for its first game. The higher seed does retain home ice advantage for the second round. The four series winners here go on to the conference finals.

Conference Finals

This is where the action really heats up. Only two teams from each conference remain by this point, and they will clash here in another best of seven series. The winners move on to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Each conference awards its own trophy to the winner of its finals. Eastern Conference champions receive the Prince of Wales Trophy, while in the West the conference champion gets to lift the Clarence C. Campbell Bowl. Unlike the previous rounds, home ice advantage in the conference finals is determined by regular season record, not the original seedings.

Stanley Cup Finals

The main event. The Stanley Cup finals have been played between the two best teams in the NHL since 1927, while the trophy itself is even older, dating back to 1893 when it was first awarded to Montreal Hockey Club by the eponymous Lord Stanley, then-Governor General of Canada.

The two conference winners play out one final best of seven series. Last year the Florida Panthers took their second straight title, beating out the Edmonton Oilers in six games.

Understanding the playoff format is only half the battle; knowing how to read the board is the other. We’ve defined every essential term in our NHL glossary.