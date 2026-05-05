Hockey Glossary: Understanding NHL Terminology

Announcer: The people who call the game and describe what’s happening during a live NHL broadcast. It typically refers to the main broadcaster, but it can also be used for the color commentator or even the in-arena PA announcer.

Apple: An assist. No one really knows where the term came from, but it’s probably one of the most popular phrases among hockey announcers, so it’s an important term to know.

Attacking zone / offensive zone / o-zone: The area of the ice between the opponent’s blue line and the end boards behind their goal. If you’re a soccer fan, you can think of the o-zone as hockey’s final third.