NHL for Dummies: The Hockey Beginner's Guide

Hockey is a simple game. Every team’s objective is to score more goals than their opponents. Each game has three 20-minute periods, so teams have 60 in total to beat their opposition.

Each team is allowed to have six players on the ice at a time. Typically, teams will have one goaltender, two defencemen (defenders), and three forwards (attackers). Unlike in basketball and soccer, hockey teams can make subs at any time, including while the puck is in play. As long as they don’t have more than six players on the ice, subs during live play are completely fine.

Teams can have less than six players on the ice if one of their players commits a penalty and is sent to the penalty box. This usually happens multiple times a game, so we’ll explain penalties in their own section later.