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Irene Ayo

Sports Betting Writer

Irene Ayo is an experienced content writer in the iGaming industry. Over the last seven years of her professional experience  she has provided valuable insights for operators and gambling enthusiasts from Canada, USA, UK and other English speaking markets.
She specializes in curating reviews for casino operator, iGaming provider, casino games, sports betting, iGaming news and other allied contents. She delivers clear, accurate, and well-researched insights tailored to both operators and players.

Articles by Irene Ayo
  1. tooniebet roc featured image

    Tooniebet Promo Code 2026: Up to $150 in Bonus Bets

    New customers at ToonieBet Canada are eligible for a 100% deposit bonus of up to $150 after registration, with no Toonie Bet promo code required to claim the offer. To claim it, simply complete the sign-up form and top up your account with a minimum of $30.

  3. bet99 roc

    BET99 App Guide for 2026 | iOS and Android

    The BET99 app and mobile website offer Canadian sports fans a way to enjoy sports betting on the go. It is available on both iOS and Android devices, although it is unavailable to users outside of Ontario. However, the mobile website is optimised for an enjoyable experience.

  4. bet99 roc

    BET99 Registration Guide 2026 | How to sign up to BET99

    The BET99 registration process for Canadian bettors is quick and straightforward. It takes less than five minutes to complete and can be done on both desktop and mobile. Once completed, you can claim the $800 First Bet Encore welcome bonus.

  7. tooniebet roc featured image

    Tooniebet Review April 2026: Our Expert Opinion and Guide

    ToonieBet features a solid lineup of betting options that has kept Canadian bettors hooked. Over 28 sports are covered by the bookmaker, with an average of 85,000+ live events monthly. In this ToonieBet review, we'll explore the betting options and features that make it a standout choice.