Sports Betting Writer

Irene Ayo is an experienced content writer in the iGaming industry. Over the last seven years of her professional experience she has provided valuable insights for operators and gambling enthusiasts from Canada, USA, UK and other English speaking markets.

She specializes in curating reviews for casino operator, iGaming provider, casino games, sports betting, iGaming news and other allied contents. She delivers clear, accurate, and well-researched insights tailored to both operators and players.